How does someone undergoing cancer treatment ensure they are eating healthy food when all they have to cook with is a microwave?
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST

Lancaster charity CancerCare has added to its therapy team with expert dietician Debra Edson, who will be using her skills to help clients maximise the nutrition they get with the ingredients and cooking equipment available to them.

Debra has worked in hospitals and the community setting for 16 years, including acute wards, advising people with various medical needs (including head and neck cancer) on how to maximise the energy, macro and micro-nutrients they need for their own particular situation.

Debra said: “I enjoy looking at people’s unique personal requirements, not just medically, but also their circumstances at home. We look at their cooking skills and what they have available in terms of kitchen equipment and we work together to put together a plan that will provide them with what they need, at that time, using food and drink that they enjoy and are able to make.”

Debra Edson.Debra Edson.
“It is obviously important that any dietary recommendations are achievable, and I will talk through what people may have in their kitchen, which in some cases may only be a microwave, or they may be feeling too ill to cook a big meal.

“Other clients may be experiencing a loss in their sense of taste so we might look at different textures and different ways of still getting enjoyment out of eating.”

Debra’s nutritional services are being offered in person, online or over the telephone to people across all CancerCare’s centres in Lancaster, Morecambe, Kendal and Barrow.

To find out more, email [email protected] or visit cancercare.org.uk

