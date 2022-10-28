Marketgate Shopping Centre has installed the ultimate spooky selfie backdrop in the mall, available for shoppers to take their selfies and share them with the hashtag #SpookySelfie.

Shoppers who share their selfie on social media tagging the centre will be entered into a prize draw to win a hamper full of freakalicious Halloween themed goodies donated by the shopkeepers, including cinema tickets to classic Disney film sequel, Hocus Pocus 2.

To tie in with the release of Hocus Pocus 2, children are invited to the centre on Saturday (October 29) to get their witch on and practice their broomstick flying, spell making and potion concocting.

Marketgate Shopping Centre in Lancaster is hosting a Disney Hocus Pocus 2 workshop on Saturday (October 29). Picture: Google Maps

The workshop will take place between 11am and 4pm outside Primark and is completely free to attend.