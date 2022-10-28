Experience the magic of Disney's Hocus Pocus 2 movie at Lancaster workshop
A Lancaster shopping centre is all set for the spooky Halloween weekend with creepy competitions and a witchtastic workshop.
Marketgate Shopping Centre has installed the ultimate spooky selfie backdrop in the mall, available for shoppers to take their selfies and share them with the hashtag #SpookySelfie.
Shoppers who share their selfie on social media tagging the centre will be entered into a prize draw to win a hamper full of freakalicious Halloween themed goodies donated by the shopkeepers, including cinema tickets to classic Disney film sequel, Hocus Pocus 2.
To tie in with the release of Hocus Pocus 2, children are invited to the centre on Saturday (October 29) to get their witch on and practice their broomstick flying, spell making and potion concocting.
The workshop will take place between 11am and 4pm outside Primark and is completely free to attend.
For more information on the Hocus Pocus workshop, shoppers can visit the Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/MarketGateLancaster