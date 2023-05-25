News you can trust since 1837
Experience the iconic Cross Bay Walk in aid of Lancaster hospital

There’s still time to book your place on this summer’s Bay Hospitals Charity Cross Bay Walk.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 25th May 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:23 BST

Tickets are now on sale for the event on Sunday June 25, offering the chance to enjoy the unique experience of walking across the famous sands of Morecambe Bay.

Led by King’s Guide to the Sands Michael Wilson, the walk starts at Arnside and finishes around three-and-a-half hours later at Grange-over-Sands.

Participants are encouraged to gather sponsorship on behalf of Bay Hospitals Charity, which funds the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.

There’s still time to book your place on this summer’s Bay Hospitals Charity Cross Bay Walk.
Bay Hospitals Charity manager Judith Read said: “Walking across Morecambe Bay is a unique experience and a great family day out as well as a fantastic way to raise funds for our local hospitals.

“Funds raised at the event will help to support patient care in hospitals around Morecambe Bay, enhancing services that all of us access at various points in our lives.”

Crossing the sands was traditionally a major transportation route, despite the hazards of rising tides and shifting sands.

The first official guide to the sands was appointed by the Duchy of Lancaster in 1548, and the role has existed ever since.

Tickets for the walk on June 25 are on sale at £15 for adults and £10 for under 16s.

Walkers who wish to raise additional funds by gathering sponsorship will receive a free T-shirt.

Tickets can be booked at bayhospitalscharity.org/events. For more information, or to book for a group of 10 or more, email [email protected]

