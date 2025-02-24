Expect Mr Blobby and Noel Edmonds characters in Die Hard: the musical in Morecambe
Alan Rickman part is covered by Noel Edmonds who wants to blow up the Polo Tower so he can open his Crinkly Bottom. Mr Blobby plays the evil henchman.
Expect surreal madness from the community theatre company who brought you Alien: The Musical last year, and will be bringing Predator The Musical to Morecambe next year.
Matt Panesh, writer/director said: “The community theatre West End Playhouse keeps on bringing feel good, genuinely happy events to the west end of Morecambe.
"Come along, watch, see, get involved. The cast are uniformly excellent and the one thing you can expect to be is entertained.
"Our make your fringe show workshops for the Bay Fringe, nee Morecambe Fringe, will be starting in March."
Tickets are £5 and are available from Skiddle at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/West-End-Playhouse/Die-Hard-The-Musical/40629832/
The play will be performed February 27 and 28 and March 1 at 7pm with an extra matinee performance on March 1 at 4pm.