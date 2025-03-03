‘Expect delays’ warning as lane closure on M6 north of Lancaster due to begin

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 09:43 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 09:43 BST
The M6 southbound between junctions 35 and 34 will be affected by the roadworks.
Motorists have been warned to expect overnight disruption when a lane is closed for work on the M6 this week.

The M6 southbound between junctions 35 and 34 will be affected by the roadworks, with lane one closed.

Disruption should be expected every day between 8pm and 6am from Monday March 3 to Wednesday March 5.

