Exclusive pictures take you behind the scenes with Lancaster Castle's resident sculptor

The work of sculptor Alan Ward can be seen far and wide – but visitors to Lancaster Castle have the privilege of being able to see the craftsman himself at work.

Our photographer Daniel Martino visited Alan in his workshop at Lancaster Castle to take these fantastic images.

Born in Liverpool in 1953, sculptor and letterer Alan studied at Liverpool Art College before moving to Lancaster.

He started as a tour guide at Lancaster Castle in 1980 before working at Atkinsons Coffee Roasters, and would often teach the prisoners calligraphy on his afternoons off.

He went on to teach calligraphy, clay modelling and sculpture at the Adult College in the evenings until it closed down, enabling him to open his workshop at the castle.

Alan is mostly self taught and works extensively in stone from his studio in a courtyard within the castle.

Some of Alan's work can be seen across the country, including a statue of Fleetwood's founding father Sir Peter Hesketh-Fleetwood in the town's Euston Gardens, Beatrix Potter with Peter Rabbit and John Ruskin at Damson Dene Hotel in the Lake District, and several of Lancaster Castle's most notorious characters scattered around the castle and studio.

"What I do suits the castle and complements the surroundings." he said. "I'm very thankful to the Duchy of Lancaster for providing me with my ideal workshop space here at the castle.

"Sculpture is timeless and I like the discipline. It is very satisfying and almost contemplative really."

Visitors to Lancaster Castle are welcome to see Alan at work in his studio and can follow his progress on Instagram @Alanward3333