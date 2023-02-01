Excellence across the board as Lancaster school is rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Inspectors visiting in December found leaders and staff had created “an inspirational environment”.

"Pupils, and students in the sixth form, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), flourish academically, personally and spiritually,” they said.

"Pupils and students are highly articulate, self-motivated and determined to succeed. They try their very best.

Staff and pupils at Ripley celebrate their 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating.

"Pupils and students leave the school confident and exceptionally well prepared to take their place in a modern society.”

The inspection also ruled the behaviour of pupils and students to be “exemplary” and said the quality of pastoral support that staff provide for pupils and students was a key strength of the school.

“Leaders and staff have very high expectations of pupils’ and students’ achievement,” they said in their report. “Pupils and students admirably rise to these expectations.

"Pupils and students benefit from an extremely high quality education, including an aspirational curriculum. This prepares them well to play their part as responsible and active citizens in modern Britain.

Ripley St Thomas. Photo: Google Street View

"Leaders and governors are fully committed that all pupils and students will thrive, irrespective of their background or ability. Leaders have designed an ambitious curriculum that motivates and enthuses pupils. Pupils and students enjoy a broad range of academic and vocational subjects to foster their talents and interests.”

More than 250 students received their GCSE results last year at Ripley St Thomas, with more than 20 per cent achieving top marks of Grade 7 or above, an increase from previous years, and more than 80 per cent achieving a pass equivalent of Grade 4 or above.

Principal Catherine Walmsley said: “We are delighted that the inspection team recognised that our pupils and students have so many opportunities to flourish academically, personally and spiritually.

“Pupils and students thrive in an environment where behaviour is exemplary. They benefit from very high quality pastoral care.

“I would like to thank our whole Ripley family – our dedicated staff and governors, our pupils and our parents for their support and hard work.”

