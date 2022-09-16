Ex-Lancaster rugby player's fundraiser raises thousands for Morecambe Bay Foodbank
Morecambe Bay Foodbank will benefit by more than £3,000 thanks to some sporty fundraising organised by a former Vale of Lune rugby player.
A football event earlier this summer and family fun day over the bank holiday weekend organised by Matthew Kitchen raised £3,319 which he hopes will help the foodbank to feed more than 100 people for a week.
Matthew played for numerous Vale teams before injury and work commitments stalled his sporting career which had always been supported by his dad, Neal, who died in 2019.
Matthew’s fundraising was organised in Neal’s memory and the fun day also remembered Ray Fellows who died this year and whose son, Harry, plays for Vale’s first team.
Most Popular
-
1
22 pictures as ITV spends full day in Morecambe filming for fourth series of The Bay crime drama
-
2
Police appeal after death of 61-year-old man found with head injury on floor of Lancaster shopping arcade
-
3
Lancaster food hygiene ratings: 13 venues get top score of 5 while two takeaways rated 1 and 3
The main attraction at the fun day was a rugby match between Neal’s Seals, led by Matthew, and the Vale Vikings, Vale’s third team. Neal’s Seals won.
About 300 people attend the event which also included live music, a bouncy castle, barbecue, raffle and auction of sporting memorabilia.