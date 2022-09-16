News you can trust since 1837
Ex-Lancaster rugby player's fundraiser raises thousands for Morecambe Bay Foodbank

Morecambe Bay Foodbank will benefit by more than £3,000 thanks to some sporty fundraising organised by a former Vale of Lune rugby player.

By Louise Bryning
Friday, 16th September 2022, 9:52 am
A football event earlier this summer and family fun day over the bank holiday weekend organised by Matthew Kitchen raised £3,319 which he hopes will help the foodbank to feed more than 100 people for a week.

Matthew played for numerous Vale teams before injury and work commitments stalled his sporting career which had always been supported by his dad, Neal, who died in 2019.

Matthew’s fundraising was organised in Neal’s memory and the fun day also remembered Ray Fellows who died this year and whose son, Harry, plays for Vale’s first team.

The sporty fundraisers whose efforts helped to raise more than £3,000 for Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

The main attraction at the fun day was a rugby match between Neal’s Seals, led by Matthew, and the Vale Vikings, Vale’s third team. Neal’s Seals won.

About 300 people attend the event which also included live music, a bouncy castle, barbecue, raffle and auction of sporting memorabilia.