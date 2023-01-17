Holocaust Memorial Day marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

This year's theme, ‘Ordinary People’, aims to prompt people to consider how ordinary people can play a bigger part in challenging prejudice today.

Sunday January 22 at 11am

Events are being held to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Talk and Bagel Brunch at Lancaster University Chaplaincy Centre

A talk at the Jewish Rooms entitled ‘Mustard’ by visiting speaker Michael Braham. Michael will talk about the history behind an anti-Semitic piece in the Visitor newspaper published in 1947, in its editorial section Mustard and Cress. The publication of this piece had wider reaching implications including questions in the House of Commons and a prosecution against the editor, who was subsequently acquitted.

Exhibition Opening Wednesday January 25 at More Music

Ordinary People – Interesting Lives

An exhibition by Morecambe artists which observes and explores the theme of ordinariness through the juxtaposition of seemingly banal and unrelated imagery with factual/statistical information about the 1939-1945 Holocaust, the genocides in Cambodia (1975-1979), Rwanda (1994), Bosnia (1995) and Darfur (2003-present).

Thursday January 26, 6-8pm

Candle lighting and prayers and commemorations at Lancaster Gardens of Remembrance next to Lancaster Town Hall. A ceremony of reflection and candle lighting followed by music, spoken word and reflections in the banqueting suite at Lancaster Town Hall.

Saturday January 28 at 3pm & Sunday January 29 at 12.30pm

