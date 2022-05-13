EuroMillions: Here are Lancashire's biggest lottery winners over the years following £184m prize claim

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.
The winner is set to receive the biggest ever UK lottery prize of £184,262,899.10.
The winner joins – or rather exceeds – the ranks of 6,300 new millionaires created by the National Lottery.
Lancashire has had its fair share of winners over the years, though none of that magnitude, here are some of the biggest winners:
1. Karl Crompton
Karl Crompton, from Blackpool, was working as a salesman in Comet when he landed £10,903,198 in May 1996
2. Denise Scarr and husband Robert
Denise Scarr and husband Robert celebrate winning £6,311,254 in April 2015
3. David Russell
David Russell (centre), a baker at Chorleys Tesco store, picked up a £4,128,013 fortune in February 2002
4. Colin Bradley
Milkman Colin Bradley, of Preesall, with wife Pauline after scooping £1.4m on the lottery in 2005
