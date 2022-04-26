Estate agent opens new offices in Lancaster - and Morecambe is next on list

Throughout the pandemic, Mighty House Estate Agents and their student lettings arm, Mighty Student Living, worked hard on redeveloping their new city centre premises opposite Barclays bank and adjoining the Ye Olde John O’Gaunt pub on Market Street.

With the construction finalised, the Mighty team moved into these brand new offices at the beginning of April.

They will be keeping their existing office in Bowerham with plans for another branch in Morecambe in the pipeline.

The Mighty House office team.

Now anyone looking to buy, sell, invest or rent residential, or student property, can find the Mighty team where it’s most convenient for them.

Peter Charnley, Managing Director said: “Whilst the trend now is for estate agents to move out of town, we feel that there is an opportunity to expand Mighty House and Mighty Student Living through being in the centre of our lovely city.

"We will still retain our office in Bowerham which has seen us grow from three staff nine years ago to over 20 staff today.

“Our welcoming new office will provide customers with access to our team with considerable combined experience across the residential, student, investment and commercial property markets and will enable us to showcase the latest technologies we use to sell houses.

“It’s also a chance for us to offer many additional services including a turn-key property investment service where we help investors/landlords identify opportunities to grow rental income, and design and project manage refurbishments and extensions to incorporate energy efficiency.

“We are also working on a refurbishment of our planned Morecambe office which will open later this year”

The new office has been designed with customers in mind, enabling the best possible customer service with multiple meeting areas and an inviting modern office space.

Mighty also have a very highly experienced team of property agents, managers, valuers, surveyors and maintenance which enable them to offer end to end estate agency services.