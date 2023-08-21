News you can trust since 1837
Escaped pelican from Blackpool Zoo spotted in Heysham – but continues to evade capture

An escaped pelican from Blackpool Zoo was spotted in Heysham at the weekend.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:59 BST

The young pelican flew off from the zoo earlier this month after reportedly being scared by a flock of seagulls.

The rare three-month-old pelican has since been spotted on the beach at Lytham St Annes, at Fleetwood, off Piel Island and Walney, and at Rishton Reservoir near Blackburn.

And this weekend it made its way to Heysham, where it continued to evade capture.

The young pelican which went missing from Blackpool Zoo. Photo by Blackpool ZooThe young pelican which went missing from Blackpool Zoo. Photo by Blackpool Zoo
The young pelican which went missing from Blackpool Zoo. Photo by Blackpool Zoo
The pelican was seen on the water at Middleton Nature Reserve, on a roof at Heysham Business Park, at Heysham Power Station and near Heysham Port.

Members of the public also reported that the 4ft tall bird had swallowed a female tufted duck whole.

Blackpool Zoo was alerted and a team tried to recapture the pelican at the nature reserve on Saturday but was unsuccessful.

Staff then tried again in the evening, when wildlife tends to come off the lake for the night, but were again unsuccessful.

One eye witness said the bird had been on the lake all day but then took flight and landed on a nearby roof before being later spotted at Middleton Sands.

Lancashire Wildlife Trust, which runs the nature reserve, have been contacted for comment.

A spokesman for Blackpool Zoo said: "We continue to receive calls with positive sightings and our keepers respond to each one.

“The nature of the rescue is extremely complex and difficult, but our team will continue in their efforts.

“If people see the pelican we ask they take a picture and send it us on 07799 226908 as soon as possible.”

