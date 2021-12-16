Epic festive fundraising by kind Heysham Power Station staff provides food, shelter and patient care for those in need

Everyone had a cheery welcome at the sites turnstiles by staff organising the event, with festive music and the team even dressed as Father Christmas himself and Buddy the Elf from the

famous Christmas comedy film "Elf".

This year the staff raised more than £2,000 from the "jumpers" event, along with £1,000 raised from the sites’ take-out Christmas festive sandwiches, in place of the usual sit down

Staff got into the spirit of seasonal fundraising by dressing up as Father Christmas!

celebration. Staff have also been collecting items for Morecambe Foodbank.

Nena-Leigh George, organiser of the festive fundraising on Heysham 2, said: “Christmas Jumper day is one of my favourite days of the year as it allows us to raise money for local charities!

“This year I have chosen St John’s Hospice, they provide vital care to people from our local community and as all charities have, they have suffered a decrease in donations due to the

pandemic. We still have a lot working from home due to the pandemic so we set up a just giving page so that our people can still get involved, donate and get in the festive spirit. I’m really proud of the amount we have raised!”