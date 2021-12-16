Epic festive fundraising by kind Heysham Power Station staff provides food, shelter and patient care for those in need
Big-hearted staff from Heysham power stations took part in the annual Christmas jumper day and donned colourful sparkly, fluffy or even light-up sweaters - all to raise vital funds for St John’s Hospice and Morecambe Foodbank.
Everyone had a cheery welcome at the sites turnstiles by staff organising the event, with festive music and the team even dressed as Father Christmas himself and Buddy the Elf from the
famous Christmas comedy film "Elf".
This year the staff raised more than £2,000 from the "jumpers" event, along with £1,000 raised from the sites’ take-out Christmas festive sandwiches, in place of the usual sit down
celebration. Staff have also been collecting items for Morecambe Foodbank.
Nena-Leigh George, organiser of the festive fundraising on Heysham 2, said: “Christmas Jumper day is one of my favourite days of the year as it allows us to raise money for local charities!
“This year I have chosen St John’s Hospice, they provide vital care to people from our local community and as all charities have, they have suffered a decrease in donations due to the
pandemic. We still have a lot working from home due to the pandemic so we set up a just giving page so that our people can still get involved, donate and get in the festive spirit. I’m really proud of the amount we have raised!”
The sites are also running a winter raffle in aid of the company’s charity partner Prostate Cancer UK, with donations from the sites’ contract partners. And along with Heysham 1, have jointly donated £4,500 to Morecambe Homeless Action and £4,500 to Lancaster and District Homeless Action.