Environment Agency investigating as walkers report numerous dead fish in River Lune near Lancaster

The Environment Agency has said they are investigating after numerous people reported dead fish floating in the River Lune.

One Halton resident said many fish had washed up near the weir at the narrow bridge in Halton and were floating in the river.

This included large salmon and trout floating dead in the river around Caton, Halton and Skerton.

The resident also reported seeing a dead cormorant.

Coun Margaret Pattison posted this photo of dead fish spotted at the Crook o'Lune in lancaster.

Other people, including Morecambe councillor Margaret Pattison, took to Facebook to say they had the same experience, with one person reporting “at least 50” dead trout and salmon.

“It’s a tragedy for the environment and nature, and who knows how far the damage will spread,” one resident said. “We’ve noticed people are still allowing dogs/children down to the water unknowingly.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said since they received their first report on August 14, officers have been out routinely through the week to test a range of variables that could have caused the incident.

However, they are yet to confirm the source.

The spokesperson added: "We continue to investigate reports of dead fish seen in the River Lune near Caton last week.

"Our officers have taken samples to help identify the cause of this incident and have sent them to the lab for further testing.

"We would like to thank members of the public who reported this to us.

“With the river ecosystems left vulnerable by the dry weather, it is important that members of the public remain vigilant, dispose of waste carefully and report any potential pollution incidents to our hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”