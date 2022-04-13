Enjoy stunning views on Galloway's walks across Morecambe Bay

The 2022 event will take place on Saturday and Sunday August 20 and 21 with a different route each day.

Both routes will include iconic views of Morecambe Bay, recently made famous by ITV drama, The Bay.

The walk on Saturday will be a five-mile walk starting in Sandgate, near Flookburgh, at 11.30am.

Galloway's 2021 Cross Bay Walk fundraiser.

Guide to the Sands, Raymond Porter, will lead walkers out to the beautiful Chapel Island.

The walk on Sunday will begin in Arnside at 1pm.

The seven-mile route will pass through the River Kent to end in Grange-over-Sands and will be led by Guide to the Sands, Michael Wilson.

Up to 1,000 walkers can take part across the weekend.

Supporters of Galloway’s taking part in the walk across Morecambe Bay in 2021.

Participants will raise vital funds for Galloway’s work supporting blind and partially sighted people to live full and independent lives.

Over the years, the event has raised tens of thousands of pounds for local people living with sight loss.

Charlotte Carnell, Events Coordinator at Galloway’s, said: “We are so excited for people to experience the new Chapel Island route. Last year’s walks quickly sold out, so make sure you don’t miss out – sign up today!”

Guide to the Sands, Raymond Porter, said: “It will be fantastic to lead Galloway’s out to Chapel Island for their first time on this part of the Bay.”

Guide to the Sands, Michael Wilson said: "Raising funds for this important local charity is a highlight of our year.”

To register, visit www.galloways.org.uk/events or call Charlotte on 01772 744148.