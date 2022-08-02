The garden at the historic Ribble Valley hall will be open on August 6 and 7 from 1pm - 5pm in aid of three charities. Jean Kay, who designed the garden, gave us an advance tour. She and husband Ken are hoping for a bumper turn-out of visitors to boost funds for Combat Stress, Walking With The Wounded and the Brooke (Action for Working Horses and Donkeys) charities.
Look out for a range of topiary in the garden at Great Mitton Hall Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
There are numerous sculptures and special features to see in the garden, which includes a raised pond, herbaceous beds and a small vegetable growing area Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Jean knows visitors also enjoy taking a seat and enjoying tea/ coffee and cake for £2.50 per person at the open garden weekend. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
When designing the garden Jean took an aerial view photo of the land from the neighbouring church tower and used the photo to draw out her design. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
