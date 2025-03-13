End of an era as Lancaster-born councillor stands down

Three generations of local government service stretching back 80 years come to an end in May with the retirement of Lancaster-born Simon Henig.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Simon’s parents, Ruth and Stanley, were councillors in Lancaster, as was his grandfather Sir Mark Henig in Leicester.

Simon is stepping down after 26 years as a councillor, half of which as the first leader of the new unitary Durham County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pupil of Moorside Primary School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School, he first was elected in 1999 to Chester-le-Street District Council, where he lives, before it became part of the new Durham authority in 2008.

Simon Henig.

He also was the first chair of the North East Combined Authority.

On the national stage Simon, 55, was chair of the Association of Labour Councillors for 10 years.

His political and public service was rewarded with the CBE in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An election analysist and author, he was a politics lecturer at Sunderland University from 1996 to 2022.

Ruth and Stanley Henig.

He and his wife Katherine have a son and daughter.

Simon’s father Stanley Henig, 85, was MP for Lancaster from 1966 to 1970 and later was leader of Lancaster City Council.

His mother, Baroness Ruth Henig, a Lancaster magistrate, was a Lancashire county councillor for 24 years and also became CBE as chair of the Association of Police Authorities. She died last year.

His grandfather was a member of Leicester City Council from 1945 to 1970, and was leader of the council, Lord Mayor and first chair of the English Tourist Board.

“It has been an honour and privilege to have served as a councillor in County Durham and to work alongside so many committed groups and individuals, both locally and nationally,” said Simon.

“I wish everyone all the best for the future.”