Empty Morecambe warehouse transformed into Haunted House venue with big stage and massive sound system

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Sep 2024, 15:14 GMT
A much anticipated Haunted House event will be held at a brand new warehouse location in Morecambe, it has been announced.

Escape presents Haunted House 8 with Morgan Seatree, Matt Thiss, Summer.J, Chester, Michael Conroy, Ryan Gould, b2b, Sam T Harper and Kaitzy on November 2.

DJ Matt Thiss said: “We’re pleased to finally announce the brand new venue for Haunted House 8 with headliner Morgan Seatree.

“Introducing The Escape warehouse on Morecambe promenade (next to Johnny’s Bar).

An empty warehouse in Morecambe will be transformed into a brand new venue for a Haunted House event.

“We will be turning this empty warehouse into a proper venue with a big stage, huge production and a massive sound system that will blow your socks off!

“This venue is perfect for our events and Morgan Seatree will be tearing it up on Saturday November 2.

“Early Bird tickets are sold out so be quick getting tickets before they go up in price again. Do not respond to scammers offering to sell you their tickets! “

Tickets available at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/VENUE-TO-BE-ANNOUNCED/Escape-presents--HAUNTED-HOUSE-8---Morgan-Seatree/39314673/

