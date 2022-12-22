News you can trust since 1837
Emergency water stations close as water network is restored in Morecambe

The mains water network in Morecambe is back to normal operation, so the bottled water stations set up by United Utilities are now closed.

By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Residents’ taps began flowing as usual again throughout Tuesday evening and into Wednesday, and with the storage refill complete the network is now back to normal, United Utilities have said.

Thousands of people across the district have suffered since Saturday after frozen pipes cracked when the temperatures rose.

16,000 homes and businesses across Morecambe then had their water completely switched off on Monday.

United Utilities have said all water should be running normally now.
Incident manager Kevin Fowlie said: “We apologise for the disruption of the past couple of days, and thank customers for their patience and understanding.

“We will be writing to everyone affected with details of automatic compensation payments. Customers will not need to contact us to receive this.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who has been reporting bursts and leaks on our network, and we will continue our hard work to repair issues as quickly as possible.”

To report a leak to United Utilities please visit https://www.unitedutilities.com/emergencies/report-a-problem/