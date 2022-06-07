Emergency services volunteers in Lancaster district honoured with Queen’s Jubilee medals

Several Morecambe RNLI volunteer crew members received the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal.

The volunteers awarded are Adam Mills, Andrew Watson, Chris Buchanan, Chris Smith, Conor McIntyre, Danny Kirk, Drew Stewart, James Donnell, Marcus Buchanan, Mark Bateson, Rob Jebson, Ross Simpson, Steve Wilson and Trevor McMeeking.

A spokesman said: "The Queen has been a staunch RNLI supporter throughout her reign, granting awards for services to lifesaving, naming lifeboats, opening lifeboat stations, and giving cheer, inspiration and a well-deserved sense of pride to generations of RNLI lifesavers.

Members of Morecambe RNLI lifeboat crew who recieved their honours.

"The Queen has been patron of the RNLI since 1952 and as a station we send our congratulations to Her Majesty upon achieving a historic 70 years of service."

Meanwhile, North West Blood Bikes Lancashire and Lakes members have received Platinum Champion recognition, which celebrates outstanding volunteers across the country who are making a difference every day.

From the thousands of nominations, 490 volunteers were hand-picked by a judging panel presided over by the Duchess of Cornwall. Paul Pain, the current vice chair and fleet manager of North West Blood Bikes, Lancashire and Lakes was selected to receive this award as well as Paul Brooks, founder and former member.

Both were invited to be VIP guests at the jubilee party held in London on Saturday, as well as a lunch on Sunday in the presence of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, to receive their certificates in person.

Paul Pain, the current vice chair and fleet manager of North West Blood Bikes.

North West Blood Bikes Lancashire and Lakes volunteers selflessly give up their free time to deliver life-saving blood and other urgent suppliers to NHS Hospitals throughout Lancashire and the South Lakes.

No one is paid for the work that they carry out in working for the charity which is celebrating its tenth year of operation.

Paul Pain is a very active member of the charity, fulfilling roles as vice chair of the charity, fleet manager, in charge of administration at headquarters and is a central area rider.

Paul was inspired to help after watching a TV programme in 2012 and he joined the team when he returned to the UK after serving in the Armed Forces.

Members of Holme Community First Responders with their Platinum Jubilee medals.

Platinum Champion and NW Blood Bike volunteer, Paul said: “I feel honoured and privileged that my hard work has been recognised in this way and that I have been named as a Platinum Champion.

"I am proud to be part of this charity and support the National Health Service, the staff and patients."

Former chair and member Paul Brooks has also been recognised with the Platinum Champion Award for his foresight in founding North West Blood Bikes Lancashire and Lakes 10 years ago.

In addition, five members of Holme Community First Responders with their Platinum Jubilee Medals presented to them this week by the North West Ambulance Service.

David Taylor, Les English, Linda Thompson, Sally Sagar and Emma Beaman received the honours.

David and Linda have been in the team since its formation in 2002.