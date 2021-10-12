Emergency crews work together to rescue walker from mud at Arnside

The scene at Arnside on Monday. Photo: Morecambe Lifeboat

The volunteers were initially called to reports of two people trapped in the mud at Arnside.

The inshore rescue Hovercraft launched immediately, but on arrival one person had managed to escape from the mud and get to the safety of the shore.

Meanwhile the other person remained stuck in the mud.

The volunteer lifeboat crew worked alongside the Coastguard and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to free the casualty.

Once free from the mud, the casualty was checked over by the nearby ambulance crew before being taken by hovercraft to an awaiting ambulance on Arnside slipway.