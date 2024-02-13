Emergency crews called out to car on fire in south Lancaster village
Fire crews extinguished a car on fire in Glasson Dock on Monday.
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended the blaze in Ship Road just before 2pm, finding the vehicle well alight when they arrived.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel, and a Stihl saw to extinguish the fire. They were at the scene for 40 minutes.