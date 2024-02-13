News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Emergency crews called out to car on fire in south Lancaster village

Fire crews extinguished a car on fire in Glasson Dock on Monday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended the blaze in Ship Road just before 2pm, finding the vehicle well alight when they arrived.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel, and a Stihl saw to extinguish the fire. They were at the scene for 40 minutes.

Related topics:LancasterMorecambe