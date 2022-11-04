Electric scooters are cause for concern in Lancaster after woman knocked off her bike

Gillian Sheath had stopped at the junction of Haverbreaks Bridge and Aldcliffe Road at 3pm on October 26 when the accident happened.

“I heard a scream behind me and was rammed from behind. I fell into the road and was narrowly missed by a car which failed to stop,” she said.

“ I turned round to see a young couple who had obviously been sharing the electric scooter. They were both around 15.”

Gillian Sheath

Gillian, 63, and a lifelong cyclist, shouted at the pair who said the scooter’s brakes had failed. They then left her in the road and ran off.

“I wasn’t particularly hurt but I was angry and upset that they had no regard for my welfare,” said Gillian, who had to pay £50 to have her bicycle repaired following the incident.

“These scooters go on pavements, public roads and pedestrian streets. We all know that this is illegal, but they don’t care and there is not a police presence to deter them. Young people who ride these machines can be very dangerous and need monitoring closely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian has reported the incident to the police and has also written to Lancaster MP, Cat Smith, who said she was really sorry to hear about the accident.

“I’ve written to the Government a number of times highlighting my constituent’s concerns over the safety of electric scooters both to the riders and to other road and pavement users,” Ms Smith said.

“In their response, the Government has stated they intend to regulate electronic scooters but there is little detail at present about exactly what form this regulation will take.”

Ms Smith has now written again to the Secretary of State, highlighting Gillian’s case and requesting an update on when regulations are likely to be brought in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the law currently stands, it is illegal to use private e-scooters on public roads and pavements. Users can be fined up to £300, have six points placed on their driving licence and the e-scooter can be impounded.