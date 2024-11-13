Eight-year-old boy missing from Lancaster village found safe and well after police search

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mounted police and their horses Finnigan and Kelbrook assisted in the search for a missing boy in Lancaster yesterday.

Police said they were called at 6pm yesterday (Tuesday) to a report a child had gone missing from an address in Quernmore.

Emergency services attended and carried out a search and thankfully the boy, aged eight, was found safe and well at about 7pm and returned home.