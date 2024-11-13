Eight-year-old boy missing from Lancaster village found safe and well after police search
Mounted police and their horses Finnigan and Kelbrook assisted in the search for a missing boy in Lancaster yesterday.
Police said they were called at 6pm yesterday (Tuesday) to a report a child had gone missing from an address in Quernmore.
Emergency services attended and carried out a search and thankfully the boy, aged eight, was found safe and well at about 7pm and returned home.