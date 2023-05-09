News you can trust since 1837
Eight things you might not know about your new Lancaster city councillors

Local elections were held for Lancaster City Council on Friday, leaving a result once again of no overall control on the council.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 9th May 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:20 BST

After the votes were counted for the 27 wards, the final result was: Conservative 5, Labour 24, Liberal Democrat 7, Green Party 21, Independent 1 and Morecambe Bay Independent 3.

But how many of these quirky facts were you aware of when it comes to Lancaster City Council?

* New councillors take up more than half the seats on Lancaster City Council - 35 compared to 26 re-elected.

Some of the victorious Labour councillors, with outgoing former group leader Erica Lewis front right.Some of the victorious Labour councillors, with outgoing former group leader Erica Lewis front right.
* Father and daughter Geoff and Sarah Knight (Morecambe Bay Independents) were both defeated, Geoff after 28 years on the council.

* Two headteacher colleagues are new Labour councillors in Heysham Central. Catherine Armistead is head of St Luke‘s CE Primary, Skerton, and Sue Penney was head of Torrisholme Primary.

* Erica Lewis was beaten in Bowerham by the Greens‘ Sarah Punshon, former artistic director of the Dukes Theatre. Erica‘s husband Jason Wood scraped home for Labour by three votes in Scotforth East after two recounts.

* Labour victors in Westgate are John Hanson, widow of Coun Janice Hanson, a year after her death, and Matthew Black, husband of Coun Phil Black, plus Chris Harris.

* Alan Greenwell took his wife June‘s seat for the Liberal Democrats in Silverdale, which had the highest turnout at 54.7%.

* Joan Jackson (Conservative, Lower Lune Valley) lost to Liberal Democrat Peter Jackson after 12 years on the council.

* The lowest turnout of 12.2% was in the University ward, where Labour and the Greens won a seat each.

