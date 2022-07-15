Eight strange but true facts about Lancaster and Morecambe from the city being the coldest place in the universe to rapper Busta Rhymes living in town with his aunt

1. Busta Rhymes

Legendary American rapper who cut some of most manic and greatest rap tunes Busta Rhymes has a past that is far weirder than any other rap star…he grew up in Morecambe. Sort of. The young Busta was sent to his aunt's in Morecambe to stop him getting in trouble and spent some time in the seaside resort. He stole a pair of trainers from the former Hitchens shop during his stay there and was sent back by his aunt to apologise. The shop made him clean the floors as a punishment!

Photo: "Busta Rhymes" by minusbaby is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.