Eerie photos taken inside Lancaster school as council gets set to make decision on new housing plans

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:06 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 12:46 BST
These fascinating pictures were taken by the team working on site at Skerton High as they flattened the former school to make way for new homes.

Plans for 135 affordable homes to be built on the site of the former Skerton High School are set to be approved cy city councillors at a meeting today, Monday December 16.

And so, as we await the rubber stamping of the proposals, we take another look at these photos from earlier this year, when the demolition team moved onto the Owen Road site.

The photos take us on a tour inside the building, showing pupils’ work still on the walls as well as school equipment left abandoned on the desks and floors.

Skerton High closed in 2014 after being deemed surplus to requirements by Lancashire County Council due to dwindling pupil numbers.

To give the site a new lease of life, and as part of wider plans to regenerate the Mainway estate, the city council bought the building earlier this year.

Our videographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard also took these photos and drone footage earlier this year to show the full extent of the work being carried out: https://www.lancasterguardian.co.uk/news/people/watch-as-once-popular-lancaster-secondary-school-is-razed-to-the-ground-4500853

1. Inside Skerton High

2. Inside Skerton High

3. Inside Skerton High

4. Inside Skerton High

