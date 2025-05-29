Eden Project Morecambe ‘still viable’ as new project manager is appointed
It comes as Eden appointed a Morecambe project director with the next community consultation due at Morecambe Football Club.
Lancaster City Council’s budget and performance panel is due to assesses a range of big projects including Eden at a meeting on June 4.
Eden Project Morecambe will be built on the promenade at the former Bubbles leisure complex site. It is being delivered in partnership with Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster University, and is due to open in 2028.
An update report for councillors says work is currently in the detailed design stage and adds: “Work has been progressing on the new design-to-cost programme. Modelling shows the project is still viable.”
The next Eden Project community consultation will be on Monday June 9, at Morecambe Football Club, at 6pm.
John Pye, the new project director of Eden Project Morecambe, is expected to attend, following his appointment earlier this year.
Bosses have also appointed an external design team, headed by WSP consultants and architects firm Grimshaw.
WSP has previously supported Eden Project Morecambe with planning, highways and environmental work.
Grimshaw led the design of the original Eden Project in Cornwall and has worked with Eden Project Morecambe in earlier phases of the development.
You can book your place at the public meeting online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/85751
More dates will be announced in due course.
