The first community conversation since the government's £50m levelling-up bid funding was announced for Eden Project Morecambe in January gave the team an opportunity to thank residents for their backing.

Eden chief executive officer Rob Chatwin said: "It was a pleasure to be in Morecambe on January 19 [for the announcement].

"This is an incredibly important project for Morecambe and the UK.

How the Eden Project Morecambe could look.

"We are so excited and enthusiastic about this project. We can bring experience from Cornwall to accelerate Morecambe to the level it took Cornwall 20 years to get to."

Chief activation officer Si Bellamy said: "That bid wouldn't have happened without the consent of the community. It was only through huge community support that we got the bid over the line.

"Now we are in the delivery phase and you will really start to see a shift."

Mr Bellamy added that he sees part of Eden's role as helping to drive economic growth in the region.

According to the Eden Project's website, since it first opened in Cornwall in 2001 it has generated more than £2billion for the regional economy.

"Having a sustained economy around the Eden Project helps to grow and support the local economy," Mr Bellamy said.

Eden Project Morecambe project director Tim Narey added: "This is about regeneration in the whole area."

Mr Bellamy confirmed that construction work on the promenade site would take place over a two-year period, with the aim of opening by the end of 2026.

"We will start work as soon as the conditions are right," he said. "If we can speed the programme up we will but Morecambe deserves an incredible destination and taking our time to get it right is the most important thing, to make sure it's an outstanding destination."

It was also confirned that conversations are ongoing with the government following its granting of the funding.

Once these are completed, work will continue on gaining the remaining £50m needed.

"We are needing a bit of patience," Mr Chatwin said.

“The last thing we want to do is start a project that won't finish."

Interested members of the public can drop into a new hub set up in Morecambe Arndale Centre, which will be operated two days a week by The Bay: A Blueprint for Recovery.

The organisation supports people through eco-therapy work, improving well-being through nature.