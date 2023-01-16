The trees were mulched and turned into biofuel, wooden bases were sold as firewood, and anything left is being used as compost in the hospice’s grounds and kitchen garden.

Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager at St John’s Hospice, said “This was our tenth year collecting trees, and it just seems to get bigger and better each year!

"Thank you to everyone who booked their tree for collection, and to our amazing volunteers who went out and collected the trees.

"This is a special event in our calendar, as it involves our whole area, and so many people come together to make it happen – we really couldn’t do this without everyone’s help!”

Trees in north Lancashire were collected by volunteers from local businesses R Roberts Plumbing, Saphire Solutions, EDF, Electricity North West, NRL, the probation service, MR Tree Surgery, Pye Motors and Tommy’s Removals, as well as individual volunteers.

Kirkby Lonsdale-based Barden Biomass turned the trees into environmentally friendly biofuel.

Director Louise Barde said: “We are delighted to be able to help once again with such a worthwhile cause. We really enjoy being involved in this important annual fundraiser.

A volunteer with a tree for recycling.

"Trees which have given so much pleasure over the festive season get the chance to carry on spreading cheer by providing funds for our wonderful local Hospice.”

The event raised £22,000 for St John’s Hospice, helping the hospice provide outstanding care for patients and their families.