Easter egg hunting fun for kids at Lancaster museum
Lancaster's oldest town house will host a series of special Easter egg hunts this week.
The Judges' Lodgings, which was built around 1625, will be holding its annual Easter egg hunt every day from Thursday April 14 to Easter Sunday, April 17, from 11am to 4pm.
Admission is £1 per child, with no booking required. Normal admission charges apply.
Lynda Jackson, Museum Manager at Judges' Lodgings, said: "Bring the kids down to the Judges' Lodgings for a special Easter egg hunt.
"Little ones will get to explore the oldest town house in Lancaster and search for eggs in our beautiful springtime garden.
"After the hunt our young hunters will finish with a tasty chocolate treat."
Families heading to the Judges' Lodgings will be able to gain entry to the museum using the recently relaunched 'Xplorer' pass.
For a flat annual fee of £20, families will be able to make as many visits as they like to the Judges' Lodgings over the course of the year.