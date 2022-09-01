Drunk teen found unconscious on cycle track near Lancaster train station taken to hospital by police
An unconscious teenager found drunk on the cycle track near Lancaster train station was taken to hospital by police.
By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:38 pm
BTP Lancashire said on Twitter: “Officers attended the cycle track adjacent to #Lancaster Station late last night, (Wednesday, August 31) where they found an unconscious 15-year old youth face down.
“Two other youths who had been dragging him ran off.
"He was taken to A&E, abandoned by his friends, very drunk, and parents informed.”
Most Popular
-
1
Morecambe prom to close for filming of ITV drama The Bay
-
2
HGV stopped on M6 near Lancaster with abnormal load
-
3
Stolen puppy rescued by BTP Lancaster officers after text from passenger on train
-
4
Drunk teen found unconscious on cycle track near Lancaster train station taken to hospital by police
-
5
Bolton Wanderers fan escapes football ban after invading pitch at Morecambe stadium
In an emergency always dial 999, or 101 for non-urgent crimes.