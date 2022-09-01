Drunk teen found unconscious on cycle track near Lancaster train station taken to hospital by police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BTP Lancashire said on Twitter: “Officers attended the cycle track adjacent to #Lancaster Station late last night, (Wednesday, August 31) where they found an unconscious 15-year old youth face down.

“Two other youths who had been dragging him ran off.

"He was taken to A&E, abandoned by his friends, very drunk, and parents informed.”

Lancaster Railway Station.

