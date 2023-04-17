A security officer working at Lancaster station spotted the man just before he disappeared off the platform end and into the darkness on Friday evening.

It is believed he was trying to walk home along the tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was pulled to safety by a British Transport Police officer and arrested for railway trespass.

The man was spotted by a security officer, who contacted BTP.

A spokesman for BTP said: "An Amulet Security officer at Lancaster spotted a drunk male go off a platform end into the darkness trying to walk home yesterday evening.