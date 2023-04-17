News you can trust since 1837
Drunk man tried to walk home along train tracks in Lancaster

A drunk man was arrested after trying to walk home along the train tracks.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read

A security officer working at Lancaster station spotted the man just before he disappeared off the platform end and into the darkness on Friday evening.

It is believed he was trying to walk home along the tracks.

The man was pulled to safety by a British Transport Police officer and arrested for railway trespass.

The man was spotted by a security officer, who contacted BTP.
The man was spotted by a security officer, who contacted BTP.
A spokesman for BTP said: "An Amulet Security officer at Lancaster spotted a drunk male go off a platform end into the darkness trying to walk home yesterday evening.

"One of our officers who was patrolling the station pulled the male off the tracks and arrested him for railway trespass."