The haul was found on Sunday evening at a caravan in Austwick Road, Lancaster.

Officers had initially attended to arrest a man who had been wanted by police, but found the items during their visit.

While at the scene, police also searched a number of individuals there and found drugs on them, and they will now be dealt with appropriately.