Dropped kerbs to be introduced as part of county council commitment to accessibility improvements in Lancaster

A Green county councillor has successfully pressed Lancashire County Council to release long-awaited funding for essential mobility access improvements in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green county councillor for Lancaster East, Paul Stubbins, was calling for action including for long-promised dropped kerbs around Aalborg Place and Quarry Road.

Coun Stubbins said that after months of delays, he raised concerns with council officers, the responsible cabinet member, and most recently at the environment, economic growth and transport scrutiny committee, highlighting that no budget had been allocated this year for mobility crossings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Stubbins challenged this omission, citing the council’s duties under the Highways Act 1980 and the Equality Act 2010 to ensure safe and accessible routes for all residents, including wheelchair users, people with limited mobility, and parents with prams.

Coun Paul Stubbins at one of the kerbs that needs attention on Quarry Road.

And he said that as a result of his intervention, the county council has now confirmed that the mobility crossings budget will be released in the coming weeks, allowing essential work to proceed not only in Lancaster but across all Lancashire districts.

“I know how important the dropped kerbs are for people who rely on safe, accessible pavements,” said Coun Stubbins. “I’m pleased that, after persistent questioning, funding has now been confirmed and the promised improvements will finally go ahead.

"This is a small but significant step toward making our streets work for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly released funding will enable Lancashire County Council to complete previously agreed dropped kerb and mobility access schemes, making everyday journeys safer and easier for residents right across the county.