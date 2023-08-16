Drivers warned after BT work causes long tailbacks on major Morecambe road
Tailbacks on the main route in and out of Morecambe are being caused today, Wednesday, by temporary traffic lights.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST
Multi-way signals have been put in place outside Lancaster Road Primary School in Lancaster Road while work is carried out in the area by BT.
Heading out of Morecambe, tailbacks have been witnessed as far back as the small Asda, and traffic is queuing from shortly after the Shrimp roundabout in the other direction.
Lancashire County Council Highways say the way is due to be completed tomorrow, Thursday.