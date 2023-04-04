Drivers told to stop parking on Morecambe prom pavements – or face police action
Police have issued a warning to motorists who park on the footpaths along Morecambe promenade.
Officers say they have been made aware of issues over pavement parking in Marine Road, and are hoping a warning will put a stop to the problem.
If it persists, they say they will have no option but to begin issuing Fixed Penalty Notices.
Under the Highways Act, it is an offence to ride or drive on the footway, even for a few seconds.
In the letter, which they have shared with Morecambe BID, police said: ‘’Rather than act within the letter of the law we feel it is only appropriate and reasonable to provide a warning with regard to parking on the pavement which is either dangerous or obstructive.
‘’The main concern is that cars being parked on the pavement is causing an danger to pedestrians as they are being driven across the pavement.
"You must not drive on or over a pavement, footpath or bridleway except to gain lawful access to property, or in the case of an emergency."
‘’It is hoped this letter will resolve any parking issues. It is felt that if the problem persists then the only option left open to us will be to deal with any offences by way of traffic legislation.
"Any drivers found to be committing offences with regards to the above will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.
‘’It will no longer be tolerated for vehicles to park in these locations. Please refrain from parking this way in the future.
‘’Lancashire Constabulary is committed to reducing and investigating crime - particularly those of concern to the safety of public.’’