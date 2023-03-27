News you can trust since 1837
Driver stopped for no insurance in Morecambe and police find cannabis in car

Police stopped a driver in Morecambe for having no insurance – and found they had cannabis in the car.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read

Lancs Road Police tweeted in the early hours of Monday that they stopped the car due to the driver only having a provisional licence and having no insurance.

However, they then discovered the motorist was in possession of cannabis.

The vehicle was seized and the driver reported for summons.

The car was stopped in Morecambe.
