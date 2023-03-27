Driver stopped for no insurance in Morecambe and police find cannabis in car
Police stopped a driver in Morecambe for having no insurance – and found they had cannabis in the car.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Lancs Road Police tweeted in the early hours of Monday that they stopped the car due to the driver only having a provisional licence and having no insurance.
However, they then discovered the motorist was in possession of cannabis.
The vehicle was seized and the driver reported for summons.