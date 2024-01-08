Driver and dog pulled from overturned car in Carnforth
Firefighters freed a driver and a dog from an overturned car in Carnforth.
Crews from Carnforth and Milnthorpe were called to the incident in Milnthorpe Road just after 8.30am on Saturday January 6.
A Carnforth Fire spokesman said: "On arrival crews worked together to extricate the driver and dog, who were unharmed.
"The vehicle was half on its side and half on its roof in the side verge hedge.
"The road was very icy and with temperatures below freezing these next couple of nights, please take extra caution."