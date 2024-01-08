Firefighters freed a driver and a dog from an overturned car in Carnforth.

Crews from Carnforth and Milnthorpe were called to the incident in Milnthorpe Road just after 8.30am on Saturday January 6.

A Carnforth Fire spokesman said: "On arrival crews worked together to extricate the driver and dog, who were unharmed.

"The vehicle was half on its side and half on its roof in the side verge hedge.