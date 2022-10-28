The lighter nights officially come to an end on Sunday October 30 when the clocks go back an hour, finally seeing off British Summer Time (BST).

Greenwich Mean Time kicks in at 2am, when the clocks go back to 1am - meaning an extra hour in bed for us all.

The hour changes in spring and autumn in an attempt to make the most of the light, with the old phrase “spring forward, fall back” helping us remember which is which.

Don't forget to put your clocks back an hour this Halloween weekend.