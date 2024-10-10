‘Don’t be alarmed’ say BBC as weather app displays hurricane force wind warning in Lancaster and Morecambe
The app currently shows ‘hurricane force’ warnings for the Lancaster and Morecambe area – with wind speeds of more than 20,000mph!
However, before you batten down the hatches and leave town as the unfortunate residents of Florida are having to do this week, take note that the BBC have realised their error and are working to fix it.
While the temperature and outlook forecasts are working fine – it’s currently a mild 9 degrees and sunny – take no notice of the wind speed warning.
BBC Weather have said: “Please don’t be alarmed by some of our app data today, we're experiencing a technical fault and we're working to fix it as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”