‘Don’t be alarmed’ say BBC as weather app displays hurricane force wind warning in Lancaster and Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Oct 2024, 11:11 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 11:59 BST
The BBC weather app is showing an error on its wind speed warning.
The BBC weather app is showing an error on its wind speed warning.
You may have been a little surprised if you checked the BBC weather app before leaving home this morning.

The app currently shows ‘hurricane force’ warnings for the Lancaster and Morecambe area – with wind speeds of more than 20,000mph!

However, before you batten down the hatches and leave town as the unfortunate residents of Florida are having to do this week, take note that the BBC have realised their error and are working to fix it.

While the temperature and outlook forecasts are working fine – it’s currently a mild 9 degrees and sunny – take no notice of the wind speed warning.

BBC Weather have said: “Please don’t be alarmed by some of our app data today, we're experiencing a technical fault and we're working to fix it as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

