Donation from Team Reece charity helps brighten up Lancaster hospital's children's department
Donations of wall art have helped to cheer up the children's outpatient department at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 4:55 am
The sticker collections have been donated by Team Reece, the charity set up by Overton schoolboy Reece Holt before he passed away after battling brain cancer.
His mum Rachel O'Neil has now delivered the wall art to staff at the RLI's children's outpatient department.
She said: "It can be an overwhelming experience for children visiting hospital and making areas fun and welcoming goes a long way to reduce anxiety for children.
"We are privileged to be able to help make a difference for children in our community."