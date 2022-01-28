Donation for Morecambe RNLI funds
Morecambe RNLI received a donation from the resort's Lothersdale Hotel.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:08 pm
The Lothersdale Hotel sits opposite the RNLI station and is a popular destination for people coming to Morecambe.
Lifeboat operations manager Steve Wilson said: “Their neighbourly kindness with a £250 donation is a wonderful gesture. The money donated will go towards saving lives at sea, which is what the RNLI is about. I wish to place my thanks on record for their kind generosity.”