Donation for Morecambe RNLI funds

Morecambe RNLI received a donation from the resort's Lothersdale Hotel.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:08 pm

The Lothersdale Hotel sits opposite the RNLI station and is a popular destination for people coming to Morecambe.

Lifeboat operations manager Steve Wilson said: “Their neighbourly kindness with a £250 donation is a wonderful gesture. The money donated will go towards saving lives at sea, which is what the RNLI is about. I wish to place my thanks on record for their kind generosity.”

RNLI Morecambe from left Deputy Launch Authority Martyn Browitt, Duty Manager at the Lothersdale Hotel Daniel Greenhow and Lifeboat Operations Manager Steve Wilson with a donation of £250 from the Lothersdale Hotel.
Morecambe