Dolly Blues to boost clubhouse facilities at Lancaster City ground

Lancaster City Football Club have been been given the green light to improve their facilities by extending the clubhouse at Giant Axe.

The club submitted an application to Lancaster City Council for a small extension to the existing building at the ground in West Road.

And after permission was granted by councillors, the club can now apply for a cash grant from the Premier League Stadium Fund, which helps smaller clubs to improve their amenities.

The men’s first team currently plays in the Northern Premier League’s Premier Division while the Lancaster City Ladies play in the Lancashire Women’s County League.

Giant Axe. Photo: Google Street View

Extending the clubhouse will improve kitchen, bar and toilet facilities and will make the club’s activities more viable for the future while also boosting community links.

The new extension will have a flat roof and be finished in pebble dashing to match the existing building.

The building will incorporate energy-efficient insulation materials, high performance glazing and doors and LED lighting.

A report to the council planning committee said: “The council made the recommendation in a positive and proactive way to foster the delivery of sustainable development, working proactively with the club to secure development that improves the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area.”