Dolly Blues to boost clubhouse facilities at Lancaster City ground
The club submitted an application to Lancaster City Council for a small extension to the existing building at the ground in West Road.
And after permission was granted by councillors, the club can now apply for a cash grant from the Premier League Stadium Fund, which helps smaller clubs to improve their amenities.
The men’s first team currently plays in the Northern Premier League’s Premier Division while the Lancaster City Ladies play in the Lancashire Women’s County League.
Extending the clubhouse will improve kitchen, bar and toilet facilities and will make the club’s activities more viable for the future while also boosting community links.
The new extension will have a flat roof and be finished in pebble dashing to match the existing building.
The building will incorporate energy-efficient insulation materials, high performance glazing and doors and LED lighting.