Lancaster dog rescue charity to donate month's takings from their charity shops to help animals in Ukraine
During the month of March, Wolfwood Wildlife and Dog Rescue in Lancaster are donating all takings from their charity shops to help animals in Ukraine.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:45 pm
An appeal poster in the shops in Morecambe and Lancaster said: “During the month of March we will donate all takings from both shops to help abandoned and homeless animals in Ukraine.
"Any cash donations into the shop will also be added and your donations will help.
"Please give what you can. Thank you.”
