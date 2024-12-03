Distinguished life of Lancaster baroness is remembered at special service in House of Lords
They met in the House of Lords, which became Ruth’s second home after her appointment as a working Labour life peer 20 years ago.
Ruth’s fellow peers paid warm tributes to the academic historian and politician.
They were led by Lord John McFall, Lord Speaker, and Lord Roy Kennedy, Government Chief Whip.
Lord Kennedy said Ruth, a senior Deputy Speaker, was much respected, loved and missed by the whole House.
Ruth’s passion for bridge started at Lancaster Bridge Club and she captained the House of Lords bridge team.
Her fellow team members, Baroness Tessa Blackstone (Labour) and Malcolm, Earl of Caithness (Conservative), added their tributes.
Una Riley, representing the security industry, spoke of Ruth’s key roles as chair of the Security Industry Authority and president of the Security Institute.
Fellow Lancaster JP Alan Sandham said Ruth’s role as a magistrate member of Lancashire Police Authority led in time to her having the ear of the Home Secretary and appointment to the Lords.
She became one of the first Honorary Fellows of Lancaster University after 34 years lecturing in history at Lancaster University.
Nick Fragel, director of Philanthropy, Alumni and Supporter Engagement, represented the university.
Ruth died in February, aged 80.
Simon Henig, also CBE, on behalf of his brother David and family, thanked everyone for their support.
Simon’s daughter Lucy sang Bob Dylan’s song Make You Feel My Love. Ruth’s three grandsons were also present.