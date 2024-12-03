Distinguished life of Lancaster baroness is remembered at special service in House of Lords

By Alan Sandham
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:07 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 11:28 BST
Family, friends and colleagues got together to honour the distinguished life of Ruth, Baroness Henig of Lancaster CBE JP.

They met in the House of Lords, which became Ruth’s second home after her appointment as a working Labour life peer 20 years ago.

Most Popular

Ruth’s fellow peers paid warm tributes to the academic historian and politician.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were led by Lord John McFall, Lord Speaker, and Lord Roy Kennedy, Government Chief Whip.

Baroness Ruth Henig died in February, aged 80.placeholder image
Baroness Ruth Henig died in February, aged 80.

Lord Kennedy said Ruth, a senior Deputy Speaker, was much respected, loved and missed by the whole House.

Ruth’s passion for bridge started at Lancaster Bridge Club and she captained the House of Lords bridge team.

Her fellow team members, Baroness Tessa Blackstone (Labour) and Malcolm, Earl of Caithness (Conservative), added their tributes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Una Riley, representing the security industry, spoke of Ruth’s key roles as chair of the Security Industry Authority and president of the Security Institute.

Fellow Lancaster JP Alan Sandham said Ruth’s role as a magistrate member of Lancashire Police Authority led in time to her having the ear of the Home Secretary and appointment to the Lords.

She became one of the first Honorary Fellows of Lancaster University after 34 years lecturing in history at Lancaster University.

Nick Fragel, director of Philanthropy, Alumni and Supporter Engagement, represented the university.

Ruth died in February, aged 80.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Henig, also CBE, on behalf of his brother David and family, thanked everyone for their support.

Simon’s daughter Lucy sang Bob Dylan’s song Make You Feel My Love. Ruth’s three grandsons were also present.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice