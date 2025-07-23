Disruption expected as resident doctors set to strike in Lancaster

Significant disruption to NHS services is expected as resident doctors in Lancashire and south Cumbria hospitals are set to strike.

​The planned industrial action is set to run between 7am on Friday July 25 and 7am on Wednesday July 30.

The five-day walk out is likely to have a big impact on NHS services, with resident doctors – formerly known as junior doctors – making up almost half of the number of doctors in the NHS.

Prof Craig Harris, chief operating officer at NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), which organises health services for the region, said: “We know from recent experience that industrial action has a big impact on our hospitals, the services they provide, and the wider NHS.

“Those whose appointments are affected will be contacted in advance, so please still attend if you haven’t heard from us.

“We are calling on members of the public to help us during this difficult period by continuing to use services appropriately and to please use NHS 111 Online for all non-emergency healthcare needs. But please attend A&E in any life-threatening emergencies.

“I feel it is important to reassure everyone that the NHS has tried and tested plans in place to mitigate risks to patient safety and manage the disruption caused by industrial action, and protect emergency treatment.”

NHS 111 Online should be the first point of call for all urgent but not life-threatening situations – or call 111 for treatment for under-fives.

NHS 111 can tell you:

Where to get help for your symptoms.

How to find general health information and advice.

Where to get an emergency supply of your prescribed medicine.

How to get a repeat prescription.

How to get an emergency dental appointment.

More information about when to call 999 and when to go to A&E is available via the national NHS website.