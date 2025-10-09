Discussion to take place over new 20mph schemes for villages near Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 9th Oct 2025, 10:17 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 10:38 BST
Plans for 20mph speed limits in Milnthorpe and Heversham will be discussed this month.

Following the success of an initial phase of 20mph schemes by Westmorland and Furness Council, the next round is due to undergo discussion.

A three-year programme was introduced in 2023 following requests for lower speed limits.

The initiative targets built-up areas with existing speed limits of 30mph or 40mph and is designed to enhance safety for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists in line with Department for Transport guidelines.

A decision will be made on the potential schemes this month.placeholder image
Considerations included evidence of accidents or incidents, whether the road is on a school walking route, the number of pedestrians walking along or crossing the road, and deliverability of the scheme.

Officers worked with relevant parish and town councils to finalise designs.

Consultation on 24 proposals for year two closed in July, with prioritised schemes put forward from within their communities. Only those with clear community backing will proceed.

Locality boards – including in Milnthorpe and Heversham – will make a decision this month.

