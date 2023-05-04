News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
1 hour ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
1 hour ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
2 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
3 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
3 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

Discover hidden notes in library books as part of innovative art display at Lancaster University

Lancaster Arts and artist Peter Liversidge invite you to discover new art works created to transform your experience of Lancaster University campus.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 4th May 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read

At Lancaster University Library, you can discover fragments of texts created by the artist and hidden in library books by the library’s collections assistants.

And if you manage to find one, it is yours to keep or return, as you wish.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the Peter Scott Gallery, select your own soundtrack as the space transforms into a Physical Jukebox until June 9.

Lancaster Arts and artist Peter Liversidge invite you to discover new art works created to transform your experience of Lancaster University campus.Lancaster Arts and artist Peter Liversidge invite you to discover new art works created to transform your experience of Lancaster University campus.
Lancaster Arts and artist Peter Liversidge invite you to discover new art works created to transform your experience of Lancaster University campus.
Most Popular

Peter is known for art works that take the form of proposals, ideas captured in short texts documented on a manual typewriter.

The Peter Scott Gallery will be open 11am-5pm Monday to Friday and for evening Jukebox sessions 5-7pm on Thursdays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An opening celebration and book launch is taking place on May 17, 5.30-7.30pm in the Peter Scott Gallery.

Lancaster University Library is open 24 hours a day.