Discover hidden notes in library books as part of innovative art display at Lancaster University

At Lancaster University Library, you can discover fragments of texts created by the artist and hidden in library books by the library’s collections assistants.

And if you manage to find one, it is yours to keep or return, as you wish.

In the Peter Scott Gallery, select your own soundtrack as the space transforms into a Physical Jukebox until June 9.

Lancaster Arts and artist Peter Liversidge invite you to discover new art works created to transform your experience of Lancaster University campus.

Peter is known for art works that take the form of proposals, ideas captured in short texts documented on a manual typewriter.

The Peter Scott Gallery will be open 11am-5pm Monday to Friday and for evening Jukebox sessions 5-7pm on Thursdays.

An opening celebration and book launch is taking place on May 17, 5.30-7.30pm in the Peter Scott Gallery.