Disabled Lancaster twins are radio stars

When Adam and Luke Stutchbury wanted to go on the radio the chances seemed slim.

Cerebral palsy means the 18-year-old twins are dependent on support to get around their home in Lancaster.

But both have a keen interest in music, people and broadcasting and are determined that they shouldn’t miss out.

“I really wanted people to hear what I have to say,” Luke said. “We’ve both listened to radio for years and thought ‘why not?’ and we spent time trying to get on.”

No broadcasters offered them the opportunity until Lancaster and Morecambe’s Community Radio Station Beyond Radio offered the brothers their own regular shows.

The station’s mission is to allow people with little or no experience to find a way into broadcasting.

Now, the brothers are celebrating their second anniversary as presenters at the station.

Luke has recently celebrated his second year on air and Adam will do the same in a few weeks’ time.

With a wide mix of music and guests, Adam and Luke’s programmes are eclectic and both presenters spend time in the week leading up to the show selecting music and arranging visits to the Lancaster based studios by a wide range of guests.

Communities director Duncan Moore said: “We believe that disability should be no barrier to broadcasting and we have a number of volunteers with physical and learning disabilities on our regular presenting team.

“Alongside Luke and Adam we have a young man, Jonathon Pearson, who brings us a round-up of the local football scene.

“We also have a new presenter Robbie Young, who can only communicate through a special audio device that offers text to speech capabilities and this will give him his radio voice.”

All four attend Beaumont College in Lancaster, an organisation that offers programmes for young people aged 18 – 25 with a broad range of physical and/or learning impairments.

Duncan said. “We’re really happy that these young people are being given the opportunity to develop skills and demonstrate that those with challenging personal circumstances and disabilities have a great deal to offer.

“We feel very proud of what Luke, Adam and our other disabled volunteers are achieving with our help.”